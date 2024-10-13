NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on NPCE. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of NeuroPace from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NeuroPace from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of NeuroPace in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

NeuroPace Price Performance

NPCE stock opened at $6.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.97, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a current ratio of 6.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.62. NeuroPace has a 52-week low of $5.73 and a 52-week high of $18.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 1.78.

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.03. NeuroPace had a negative return on equity of 195.26% and a negative net margin of 41.63%. The business had revenue of $19.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.36) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that NeuroPace will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of NeuroPace

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of NeuroPace by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in NeuroPace by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 24,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 8,643 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NeuroPace in the 1st quarter worth $155,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in NeuroPace during the second quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NeuroPace by 46.0% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 68,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 21,703 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NeuroPace

(Get Free Report

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system that delivers personalized, real-time treatment at the seizure source for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy. It also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

Featured Stories

