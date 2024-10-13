New York Times (NYSE:NYT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock.

NYT has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on New York Times from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on New York Times from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $52.71.

New York Times Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE NYT opened at $55.44 on Wednesday. New York Times has a 12 month low of $39.73 and a 12 month high of $56.49. The company has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.96 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.58.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $625.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.82 million. New York Times had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that New York Times will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New York Times Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.67%.

Insider Transactions at New York Times

In related news, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 18,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total transaction of $986,736.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,772 shares in the company, valued at $5,487,546.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO William Bardeen sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total transaction of $109,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,315 shares in the company, valued at $562,786.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 18,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total value of $986,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,487,546.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of New York Times

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of New York Times by 18.1% during the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 11,188,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,548,000 after buying an additional 1,711,268 shares during the last quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of New York Times by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 6,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,000 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of New York Times in the 1st quarter valued at $42,434,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of New York Times by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,912,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,131,000 after purchasing an additional 482,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of New York Times by 22.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,424,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,164,000 after purchasing an additional 438,680 shares during the period. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About New York Times

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company’s mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

Further Reading

