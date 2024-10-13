Nexo (NEXO) 24 Hour Volume Hits $2.86 Million

Nexo (NEXO) traded down 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 13th. One Nexo token can currently be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00001581 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nexo has a market cap of $554.58 million and $2.86 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Nexo has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Nexo Profile

Nexo was first traded on April 1st, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 tokens. Nexo’s official website is nexo.com. The official message board for Nexo is nexo.com/blog. The Reddit community for Nexo is https://reddit.com/r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nexo’s official Twitter account is @nexo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nexo

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexo (NEXO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Nexo has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 560,000,011 in circulation. The last known price of Nexo is 0.99678567 USD and is up 0.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 138 active market(s) with $2,632,453.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexo.com.”

