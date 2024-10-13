NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Purchased by InTrack Investment Management Inc

InTrack Investment Management Inc lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $2,447,000. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $344,000. Garde Capital Inc. increased its position in NextEra Energy by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 4,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 5,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NEE shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Dbs Bank downgraded NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.07.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NEE stock opened at $81.86 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.95 and a 52 week high of $86.10. The company has a market capitalization of $168.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.49.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 24.45%. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 56.13%.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In related news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $50,646.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,697. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.