Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on NOMD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Nomad Foods from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on Nomad Foods from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th.

Nomad Foods Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:NOMD opened at $17.63 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.21. Nomad Foods has a 1 year low of $13.56 and a 1 year high of $20.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $810.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.21 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nomad Foods will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nomad Foods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Saturday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Nomad Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods in the 4th quarter worth $291,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Nomad Foods during the first quarter worth about $525,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nomad Foods during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Applied Fundamental Research LLC boosted its holdings in Nomad Foods by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Applied Fundamental Research LLC now owns 843,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,495,000 after purchasing an additional 47,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Nomad Foods by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 305,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,974,000 after purchasing an additional 22,730 shares during the last quarter. 75.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready-to-cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

