Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Stake Decreased by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,227 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $6,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth $27,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NSC opened at $250.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $56.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.29, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $183.09 and a 1 year high of $263.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $246.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.77.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 14.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.95 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 86.96%.

In related news, EVP Nabanita C. Nag sold 355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.38, for a total value of $88,529.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,077.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 51,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.98, for a total value of $13,138,173.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,970,819.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nabanita C. Nag sold 355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.38, for a total value of $88,529.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,077.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NSC shares. Benchmark boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $241.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $267.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $265.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $294.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.17.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

