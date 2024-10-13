Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
Nortech Systems Stock Performance
Shares of NSYS stock opened at $12.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.14 and a 200 day moving average of $13.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.52. Nortech Systems has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $19.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.56.
Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $33.89 million during the quarter. Nortech Systems had a return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 4.71%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nortech Systems
Nortech Systems Company Profile
Nortech Systems Incorporated provides design and manufacturing solutions for electromedical devices, electromechanical systems, assemblies, and components in the United States, Mexico, and China. It offers a range of technical and manufacturing, and support services, including project management, designing, testing, prototyping, manufacturing, supply chain management, and post-market services.
