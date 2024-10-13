Northcape Capital Pty Ltd Acquires Shares of 9,613 Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Northcape Capital Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,324,000. Clean Harbors accounts for approximately 0.3% of Northcape Capital Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,058,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $239,361,000 after acquiring an additional 248,240 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,968,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,654,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $637,822,000 after buying an additional 182,622 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 93.1% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 264,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,124,000 after acquiring an additional 127,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Clean Harbors by 20.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 537,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,505,000 after acquiring an additional 90,756 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on CLH. StockNews.com lowered Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Clean Harbors from $235.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Clean Harbors from $223.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $242.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clean Harbors

In other news, CEO Michael Louis Battles sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.74, for a total value of $2,457,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,955,400.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Lauren States sold 309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.09, for a total transaction of $75,423.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,284,963.22. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Louis Battles sold 10,000 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.74, for a total value of $2,457,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,955,400.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Clean Harbors Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Clean Harbors stock traded up $4.19 on Friday, reaching $258.55. 189,919 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,344. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $241.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.85. The company has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.42 and a beta of 1.20. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.92 and a 1-year high of $258.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

Clean Harbors Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

