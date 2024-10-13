Northcape Capital Pty Ltd Decreases Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Northcape Capital Pty Ltd cut its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,119 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 676 shares during the period. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sunflower Bank N.A. purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $344,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,246 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 30,503 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,985,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 32,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,073,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,421 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 376 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.60, for a total transaction of $167,921.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,506 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,458,979.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Henry L. Charlton sold 40,243 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.84, for a total transaction of $19,591,902.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,001 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,461,006.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 53,120 shares of company stock valued at $25,528,753. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $512.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $495.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $458.35.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:ISRG traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $484.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,170,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,469,034. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $254.85 and a 1-year high of $496.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $480.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $434.94. The company has a market cap of $172.27 billion, a PE ratio of 83.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.39.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.24. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

