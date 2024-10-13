Northcape Capital Pty Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK)

Northcape Capital Pty Ltd lowered its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 452,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 113,872 shares during the quarter. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk accounts for approximately 1.3% of Northcape Capital Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd’s holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk were worth $8,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TLK. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 475,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,895,000 after acquiring an additional 33,360 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 24.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 112.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 14,860 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 21.0% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 52,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 9,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Stock Performance

Shares of TLK traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.84. The stock had a trading volume of 144,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,150. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.66. Perusahaan Perseroan has a fifty-two week low of $16.62 and a fifty-two week high of $26.85.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 15.39%. Equities analysts expect that Perusahaan Perseroan will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Company Profile

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides information and communications technology, and telecommunications network services worldwide. The company operates through mobile, consumer, enterprise, Wholesale and International Business, and Other segments. The Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, value added services, and mobile broadband services.

