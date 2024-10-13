Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,859 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $5,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NOC. Total Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at about $609,000. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Asio Capital LLC increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 6,193 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Nvest Financial LLC lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 3.3% during the third quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the third quarter worth $210,000. 83.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In related news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 1,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.56, for a total value of $663,330.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,755 shares in the company, valued at $3,225,917.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 1,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $695,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,317,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 1,389 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.56, for a total value of $663,330.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,755 shares in the company, valued at $3,225,917.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,879 shares of company stock worth $1,410,703. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $528.70 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $517.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $476.98. The stock has a market cap of $78.24 billion, a PE ratio of 36.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $418.60 and a 52-week high of $555.57.
Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.02 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 5.61%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.16 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $2.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 57.62%.
Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.
