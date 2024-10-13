Notcoin Price Up 3.5% Over Last Week (NOT)

Notcoin (NOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. Over the last week, Notcoin has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar. Notcoin has a market capitalization of $804.33 million and approximately $81.09 million worth of Notcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Notcoin token can now be bought for $0.0079 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Notcoin Token Profile

Notcoin launched on December 27th, 2023. Notcoin’s total supply is 102,456,959,453 tokens and its circulating supply is 102,456,959,452 tokens. The official website for Notcoin is notco.in. Notcoin’s official Twitter account is @thenotcoin.

Notcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Notcoin (NOT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the TON platform. Notcoin has a current supply of 102,456,959,452.6429. The last known price of Notcoin is 0.00786418 USD and is up 1.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 171 active market(s) with $93,205,049.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://notco.in/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Notcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Notcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Notcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

