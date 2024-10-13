NOV (NYSE:NOV) PT Lowered to $22.00

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “positive” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target indicates a potential upside of 34.23% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of NOV from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of NOV in a research note on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of NOV from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of NOV from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NOV currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.93.

NOV Stock Performance

Shares of NOV stock opened at $16.39 on Friday. NOV has a 1-year low of $15.47 and a 1-year high of $21.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.14.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.22. NOV had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 11.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NOV will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NOV

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NOV in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in NOV in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in NOV in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of NOV in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of NOV in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

NOV Company Profile

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

