Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Earns Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $160.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NVO. StockNews.com cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $145.17.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Up 2.1 %

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $120.04 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $129.39 and a 200-day moving average of $132.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $92.94 and a twelve month high of $148.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $538.68 billion, a PE ratio of 41.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.42.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.91 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 87.43% and a net margin of 34.86%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.5126 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.66%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Novo Nordisk A/S

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVO. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter worth $26,000. 11.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.