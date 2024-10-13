NRG Energy, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.41 (NYSE:NRG)

NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 11th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.4075 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%.

NRG Energy has increased its dividend by an average of 8.0% per year over the last three years. NRG Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 24.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect NRG Energy to earn $6.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.63 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.5%.

NYSE:NRG opened at $89.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.18. NRG Energy has a 52 week low of $40.10 and a 52 week high of $96.40.

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $1.82. NRG Energy had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 43.69%. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. NRG Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that NRG Energy will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Rasesh M. Patel sold 102,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total transaction of $8,244,151.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 163,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,151,688. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NRG. Guggenheim boosted their price target on NRG Energy from $77.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on NRG Energy from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. StockNews.com downgraded NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.25.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

