NuCypher Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $105.66 Million (NU)

NuCypher (NU) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. Over the last seven days, NuCypher has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. NuCypher has a total market cap of $105.66 million and approximately $312.01 worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NuCypher token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0765 or 0.00000122 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About NuCypher

NuCypher’s launch date was October 15th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,380,688,921 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,380,688,920 tokens. The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NuCypher’s official message board is blog.nucypher.com. The official website for NuCypher is nucypher.com. NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @nucypher and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NuCypher Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher (NU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NuCypher has a current supply of 1,380,688,920.6442547 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of NuCypher is 0.07782622 USD and is up 1.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 90 active market(s) with $146.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nucypher.com.”

