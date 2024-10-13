NULS Price Down 0.8% This Week (NULS)

NULS (NULS) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. One NULS coin can now be bought for $0.32 or 0.00000516 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NULS has a total market capitalization of $35.51 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NULS has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

NULS Coin Profile

NULS’s genesis date was September 27th, 2017. NULS’s total supply is 129,223,081 coins and its circulating supply is 110,147,583 coins. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nuls and its Facebook page is accessible here. NULS’s official website is nuls.io. The official message board for NULS is nuls.medium.com. The Reddit community for NULS is https://reddit.com/r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling NULS

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS (NULS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Users are able to generate NULS through the process of mining. NULS has a current supply of 129,217,496.6632902 with 110,142,707.53421849 in circulation. The last known price of NULS is 0.32894772 USD and is down -1.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 127 active market(s) with $954,429.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nuls.io/.”

