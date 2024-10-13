Numbers Protocol Price Reaches $0.0433 on Exchanges (NUM)

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 13th. During the last seven days, Numbers Protocol has traded down 5% against the dollar. One Numbers Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0433 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular exchanges. Numbers Protocol has a market capitalization of $27.99 million and $190,249.83 worth of Numbers Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Numbers Protocol alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000080 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.70 or 0.00255442 BTC.

Numbers Protocol Profile

Numbers Protocol’s launch date was November 18th, 2021. Numbers Protocol’s total supply is 695,358,115 tokens and its circulating supply is 646,831,998 tokens. Numbers Protocol’s official Twitter account is @numbersprotocol. The official website for Numbers Protocol is www.numbersprotocol.io. Numbers Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/numbers-protocol.

Buying and Selling Numbers Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Numbers Protocol (NUM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Numbers Protocol has a current supply of 695,358,115 with 685,295,131 in circulation. The last known price of Numbers Protocol is 0.04343299 USD and is up 1.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 49 active market(s) with $215,033.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.numbersprotocol.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numbers Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Numbers Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Numbers Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Numbers Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Numbers Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.