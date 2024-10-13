Numeraire Price Down 4.3% Over Last 7 Days (NMR)

Numeraire (NMR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. Numeraire has a total market cap of $106.50 million and $3.57 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Numeraire token can currently be bought for about $14.49 or 0.00023162 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Numeraire has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Numeraire Profile

Numeraire launched on June 21st, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,713,790 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,349,254 tokens. The official message board for Numeraire is forum.numer.ai. The Reddit community for Numeraire is https://reddit.com/r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Numeraire’s official website is numer.ai. Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Numeraire Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Numeraire (NMR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Numeraire has a current supply of 10,713,789.68289673 with 7,349,253.86088254 in circulation. The last known price of Numeraire is 15.04722578 USD and is down -0.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 180 active market(s) with $4,195,666.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://numer.ai/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Numeraire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Numeraire using one of the exchanges listed above.

