NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR) Receives $9.68 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.68.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SMR. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of NuScale Power in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. CLSA started coverage on shares of NuScale Power in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on NuScale Power from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th.

In related news, insider Robert K. Temple sold 68,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total transaction of $892,625.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,983.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Robert K. Temple sold 68,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total transaction of $892,625.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,983.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Robert K. Temple sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,054 shares in the company, valued at $168,648. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 374,729 shares of company stock valued at $4,178,595. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of NuScale Power during the first quarter worth approximately $18,585,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in NuScale Power in the second quarter valued at $7,600,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NuScale Power by 97.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 278,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after acquiring an additional 137,382 shares in the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new stake in NuScale Power in the first quarter valued at $1,328,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in NuScale Power by 84.9% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 188,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 86,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SMR opened at $13.14 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.77 and a 200-day moving average of $8.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -15.46 and a beta of 1.25. NuScale Power has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $16.91.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $0.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 million. NuScale Power had a negative net margin of 592.28% and a negative return on equity of 61.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS.

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

