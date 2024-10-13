Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund (NPCT) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 15th

Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund (NYSE:NPCT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.119 per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.

Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund Stock Performance

NYSE NPCT opened at $11.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.99. Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund has a twelve month low of $8.58 and a twelve month high of $11.97.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.