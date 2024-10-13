Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund (NPCT) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 15th

Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund (NYSE:NPCT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.119 per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.
Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund Stock Performance
NYSE NPCT opened at $11.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.99. Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund has a twelve month low of $8.58 and a twelve month high of $11.97.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Why Fastenal Stock Could Hit New Highs After Strong Q3 Results
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Why Eli Lilly Stock Is Soaring—and How It Plans to Stay on Top
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.