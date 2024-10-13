Nuveen Global High Income Fund (JGH) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 15th

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.104 per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This is a boost from Nuveen Global High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.
Nuveen Global High Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:JGH opened at $13.34 on Friday. Nuveen Global High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.36 and a 52-week high of $13.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.98 and its 200 day moving average is $12.80.
Nuveen Global High Income Fund Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Nuveen Global High Income Fund
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Why Fastenal Stock Could Hit New Highs After Strong Q3 Results
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Why Eli Lilly Stock Is Soaring—and How It Plans to Stay on Top
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Global High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Global High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.