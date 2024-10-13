Nuveen Global High Income Fund (JGH) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 15th

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.104 per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This is a boost from Nuveen Global High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JGH opened at $13.34 on Friday. Nuveen Global High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.36 and a 52-week high of $13.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.98 and its 200 day moving average is $12.80.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Global High Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-yield bonds, non-U.S.

