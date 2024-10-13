Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NMT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on November 1st

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.071 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.
Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance
NYSE NMT opened at $11.64 on Friday. Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.05 and a twelve month high of $11.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.06.
About Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund
