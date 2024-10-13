Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NMT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on November 1st

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.071 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE NMT opened at $11.64 on Friday. Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.05 and a twelve month high of $11.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.06.

About Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Massachusetts, United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments which are exempt from regular federal and Massachusetts income taxes.

