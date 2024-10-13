NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC) Shares Purchased by Kings Path Partners LLC

Kings Path Partners LLC raised its stake in NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC – Free Report) by 76.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,526 shares during the period. Kings Path Partners LLC owned about 0.22% of NVE worth $835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in NVE by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in NVE by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in NVE by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC raised its position in NVE by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC now owns 36,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC raised its position in NVE by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 51,491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,902,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Terrence Glarner sold 344 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.71, for a total value of $27,076.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,452. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NVE Price Performance

NVEC stock opened at $79.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.90 million, a P/E ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.98. NVE Co. has a 1 year low of $64.14 and a 1 year high of $90.24.

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter. NVE had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 60.60%. The business had revenue of $6.78 million for the quarter.

NVE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 29th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. NVE’s payout ratio is currently 114.61%.

NVE Profile

(Free Report)

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

