NXM (NXM) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $95,144.26

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. NXM has a market capitalization of $376.09 million and approximately $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NXM token can currently be bought for $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, NXM has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NXM alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00008242 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00014634 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,619.25 or 0.99972274 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001009 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00007329 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00006940 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000037 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.26 or 0.00053094 BTC.

NXM Token Profile

NXM is a token. It launched on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual.

NXM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NXM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NXM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NXM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NXM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.