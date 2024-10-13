Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 3,201 Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 15.0% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 171,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,301,000 after acquiring an additional 22,440 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Realty Income by 17.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,131,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,208,000 after purchasing an additional 171,166 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth about $924,000. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Realty Income during the first quarter worth about $3,017,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Realty Income by 33.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 57,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,131,000 after purchasing an additional 14,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on O shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.63.

Realty Income Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE O opened at $61.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.73. The firm has a market cap of $53.77 billion, a PE ratio of 57.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.99. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $45.03 and a 1 year high of $63.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 2.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a nov 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2635 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This represents a yield of 5.1%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 292.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Realty Income news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total transaction of $107,136.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,663,313.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Realty Income news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total transaction of $107,136.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,663,313.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $303,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,467.89. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

