Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 65,912 Shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Free Report) by 95.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,912 shares during the quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Keener Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. American Investment Services Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 7,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF stock opened at $69.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.78. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $65.11 and a 52-week high of $70.90.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total World Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (BNDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of global investment-grade bonds. BNDW was launched on Sep 4, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

