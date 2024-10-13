Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,017,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter worth $1,403,000. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter worth $1,278,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $965,000. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter worth $3,666,000.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Stock Performance

IBIT stock opened at $35.94 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.07. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 52-week low of $22.02 and a 52-week high of $41.99.

About iShares Bitcoin Trust

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

