Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Shares Acquired by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 443,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned 0.29% of Ocular Therapeutix worth $3,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCUL. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix in the third quarter valued at $393,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 739,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,055,000 after buying an additional 13,054 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,840,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,514,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.21% of the company’s stock.

Ocular Therapeutix Stock Performance

NASDAQ OCUL traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,642,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,958,543. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $11.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 16.55 and a current ratio of 16.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ocular Therapeutix ( NASDAQ:OCUL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $16.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 226.46% and a negative return on equity of 52.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OCUL. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen cut shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Friday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.67.

About Ocular Therapeutix

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

