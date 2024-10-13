Onyx Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:ONYXU) Trading Up 3.5% – What’s Next?

Onyx Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:ONYXU – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 3.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.60 and last traded at $11.60. Approximately 1,300 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 550% from the average daily volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.21.
Onyx Acquisition Co. I Price Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.54.
About Onyx Acquisition Co. I
Onyx Acquisition Co I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on construction technology and general industrials.
