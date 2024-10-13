Onyx Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:ONYXU) Trading Up 3.5% – What’s Next?

Onyx Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:ONYXU – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 3.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.60 and last traded at $11.60. Approximately 1,300 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 550% from the average daily volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.21.

Onyx Acquisition Co. I Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.54.

About Onyx Acquisition Co. I

(Get Free Report)

Onyx Acquisition Co I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on construction technology and general industrials.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Onyx Acquisition Co. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onyx Acquisition Co. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.