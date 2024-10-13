Orbit Chain (ORC) Price Hits $0.0042 on Major Exchanges

Orbit Chain (ORC) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 13th. Orbit Chain has a market cap of $2.73 million and approximately $117,275.74 worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orbit Chain token can now be bought for $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Orbit Chain has traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000080 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.62 or 0.00253531 BTC.

Orbit Chain Token Profile

Orbit Chain was first traded on June 3rd, 2019. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 947,219,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 652,412,698 tokens. Orbit Chain’s official message board is medium.com/orbit-chain. Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @orbit_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Orbit Chain’s official website is orbitchain.io.

Buying and Selling Orbit Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbit Chain (ORC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orbit Chain has a current supply of 947,219,692.3824807 with 652,412,698.409263 in circulation. The last known price of Orbit Chain is 0.00427453 USD and is up 4.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $113,513.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://orbitchain.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbit Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbit Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orbit Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

