Orchid (OXT) Price Down 3.1% This Week

Orchid (OXT) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. Orchid has a market cap of $70.97 million and approximately $1.76 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Orchid has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar. One Orchid token can now be bought for about $0.0724 or 0.00000116 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00008270 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00014537 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,631.35 or 0.99927665 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001012 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00007421 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00006926 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About Orchid

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a token. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com.

Orchid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 979,779,107.8279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.07359799 USD and is down -0.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 146 active market(s) with $1,714,274.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

