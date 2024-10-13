O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ORLY. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 81 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at $2,539,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. Beacon Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $1,614,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of ORLY opened at $1,187.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.92. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $860.10 and a one year high of $1,190.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,133.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,076.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $10.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.98 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 146.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,204.00 to $1,290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,124.00 to $1,115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,143.00 to $1,204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,100.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,166.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Dana Perlman sold 48 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,109.76, for a total transaction of $53,268.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,097 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,406.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Mark Joseph Merz sold 413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,120.00, for a total transaction of $462,560.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 265 shares in the company, valued at $296,800. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dana Perlman sold 48 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,109.76, for a total value of $53,268.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,097 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,406.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,411 shares of company stock worth $56,846,062 over the last quarter. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

