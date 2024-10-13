Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Panasonic Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:PCRFY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.36 and traded as low as $9.22. Panasonic shares last traded at $9.36, with a volume of 100 shares.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PCRFY. UBS Group raised shares of Panasonic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Panasonic in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.36. The firm has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Panasonic Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, research, develops, manufactures, sells, and services various electrical and electronic products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Lifestyle, Automotive, Connect, Industry, and Energy. The Lifestyle segment offers refrigerators, microwave ovens, rice cookers, washing machines, lighting fixtures, vacuum cleaners, air-conditioners, air to water heat pump system, air purifiers/sterilizers, and freezing or refrigerating showcases, as well as ventilation and perflation equipment.

