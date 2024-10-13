Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Given New $26.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Mizuho from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler cut Par Pacific from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, September 20th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Par Pacific from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Par Pacific from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Par Pacific from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Par Pacific from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.00.

Par Pacific Stock Up 2.2 %

PARR stock opened at $18.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.62. Par Pacific has a 12 month low of $17.06 and a 12 month high of $40.69.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Par Pacific had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Par Pacific will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Par Pacific by 48.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,952,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,307,000 after purchasing an additional 636,908 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Par Pacific by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,227,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,635,000 after purchasing an additional 268,219 shares in the last quarter. Thomist Capital Management LP increased its stake in Par Pacific by 176.2% in the 1st quarter. Thomist Capital Management LP now owns 372,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,818,000 after buying an additional 237,844 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Par Pacific by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,435,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,254,000 after buying an additional 175,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 273.4% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 197,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,981,000 after acquiring an additional 144,449 shares in the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through Refining, Retail, and Logistics segments. The Refining segment owns and operates refineries that produce gasoline, distillate, asphalt, and other products primarily for consumption in Kapolei, Hawaii, Newcastle, Wyoming, Tacoma, Washington, and Billings, Montana.

