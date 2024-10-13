PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,900 shares, a decrease of 18.8% from the September 15th total of 31,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 83,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

PEDEVCO Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:PED traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.00. The company had a trading volume of 47,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,161. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.04 million, a PE ratio of 33.34 and a beta of 1.32. PEDEVCO has a 52-week low of $0.61 and a 52-week high of $1.10.

PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.05 million. PEDEVCO had a return on equity of 3.71% and a net margin of 11.32%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PEDEVCO will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PEDEVCO

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. It holds interests in the Permian Basin asset covering an area of approximately 22,721 net acres located in New Mexico; and D-J Basin asset covering an area of approximately 19,214 net acres located in Wyoming.

