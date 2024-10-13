PeiPei (ETH) (PEIPEI) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2.09 Million

PeiPei (ETH) (PEIPEI) traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. PeiPei (ETH) has a total market cap of $57.61 million and approximately $2.09 million worth of PeiPei (ETH) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PeiPei (ETH) token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, PeiPei (ETH) has traded down 17.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PeiPei (ETH) alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000076 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $159.27 or 0.00253898 BTC.

PeiPei (ETH) Token Profile

PeiPei (ETH)’s launch date was June 3rd, 2024. PeiPei (ETH)’s total supply is 420,690,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 411,156,343,662,800 tokens. PeiPei (ETH)’s official website is peipeicoin.vip. PeiPei (ETH)’s official Twitter account is @peipeierc20.

Buying and Selling PeiPei (ETH)

According to CryptoCompare, “PeiPei (ETH) (PEIPEI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. PeiPei (ETH) has a current supply of 420,690,000,000,000 with 411,156,343,662,799.7 in circulation. The last known price of PeiPei (ETH) is 0.00000015 USD and is up 0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $2,361,419.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://peipeicoin.vip/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PeiPei (ETH) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PeiPei (ETH) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PeiPei (ETH) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PeiPei (ETH) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PeiPei (ETH) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.