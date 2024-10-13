Pender Growth Fund (CVE:PTF) Stock Price Up 0.1% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Pender Growth Fund Inc. (CVE:PTF – Get Free Report) shot up 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$10.75 and last traded at C$10.71. 4,010 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 7,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.70.

Pender Growth Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock has a market cap of C$77.97 million, a P/E ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 51.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.71 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.37.

Insider Activity

In other Pender Growth Fund news, insider PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$10.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,650,000.00. Company insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Pender Growth Fund Company Profile

Pender Growth Fund Inc specializes in later stage, special situations, and restructuring investments. The fund also provides expansion capital and invests in small caps and Eligible Small Businesses ("ESBs"). It seeks to invest in illiquid public and private companies in information technology, communications, life sciences, and proprietary technologies sectors and undervalued technology companies.

