Pender Growth Fund (CVE:PTF) Stock Price Up 0.1% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Pender Growth Fund Inc. (CVE:PTF – Get Free Report) shot up 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$10.75 and last traded at C$10.71. 4,010 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 7,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.70.
Pender Growth Fund Trading Up 0.1 %
The stock has a market cap of C$77.97 million, a P/E ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 51.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.71 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.37.
Insider Activity
In other Pender Growth Fund news, insider PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$10.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,650,000.00. Company insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.
Pender Growth Fund Company Profile
Pender Growth Fund Inc specializes in later stage, special situations, and restructuring investments. The fund also provides expansion capital and invests in small caps and Eligible Small Businesses ("ESBs"). It seeks to invest in illiquid public and private companies in information technology, communications, life sciences, and proprietary technologies sectors and undervalued technology companies.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Pender Growth Fund
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Why Fastenal Stock Could Hit New Highs After Strong Q3 Results
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Why Eli Lilly Stock Is Soaring—and How It Plans to Stay on Top
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Pender Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pender Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.