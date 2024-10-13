PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Position Trimmed by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA decreased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,164 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $8,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 67.2% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,560,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832,385 shares during the period. PineStone Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 125.2% during the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,740,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523,631 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 429.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,454,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,922 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at $166,243,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 7.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,547,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,234,400,000 after acquiring an additional 905,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $174.81. 4,720,299 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,510,471. The stock has a market cap of $240.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $173.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.89. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.43 and a fifty-two week high of $183.41.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $23.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.86 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.32% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. On average, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $1.355 dividend. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of PepsiCo to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $177.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.92.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

