Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Receives $87.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.63.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Performance Food Group from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Performance Food Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th.

Shares of Performance Food Group stock opened at $81.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.64. Performance Food Group has a 52-week low of $52.92 and a 52-week high of $81.32.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The food distribution company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.25 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Performance Food Group news, insider George L. Holm sold 63,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.53, for a total transaction of $4,669,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 531,556 shares in the company, valued at $39,085,312.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Scott E. Mcpherson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total value of $1,866,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,185,774.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider George L. Holm sold 63,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.53, for a total transaction of $4,669,155.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 531,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,085,312.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,500 shares of company stock worth $7,426,075. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFGC. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $193,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 398,911 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $27,585,000 after purchasing an additional 21,786 shares in the last quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the fourth quarter worth $5,559,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Performance Food Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,410,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Performance Food Group by 414.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,198,282 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $152,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770,683 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

