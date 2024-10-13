Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 7.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,373 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. American Trust grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 107.2% in the 4th quarter. American Trust now owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 2,385 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 4,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 953,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,585,000 after buying an additional 7,226 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWP stock opened at $121.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.24 and a fifty-two week high of $121.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $113.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.40.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

