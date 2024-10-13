Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.7 %
VWO opened at $48.15 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $37.46 and a twelve month high of $49.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.07. The company has a market cap of $87.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.
About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF
The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.
