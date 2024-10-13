Philcoin (PHL) Price Hits $0.0039 on Exchanges

Philcoin (PHL) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 13th. One Philcoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Philcoin has a market cap of $244.61 million and $62.33 worth of Philcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Philcoin has traded up 44.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Philcoin Profile

Philcoin’s genesis date was October 20th, 2021. Philcoin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens. Philcoin’s official message board is www.reddit.com/user/philcoinofficial. Philcoin’s official Twitter account is @philcoin_com and its Facebook page is accessible here. Philcoin’s official website is philcoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Philcoin aims to stimulate global development by facilitating the dissemination of relevant skills within communities of interest, fully acknowledging and engaging with the issue of uneven access to technology in developing economies.

[Telegram](https://t.me/philcoinphilanthropychat)[Medium](https://medium.com/@philcoin)[LinkedIn](https://www.linkedin.com/company/philcoin)”

Buying and Selling Philcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Philcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Philcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Philcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

