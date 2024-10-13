Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Price Target Lowered to $167.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $182.00 to $167.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $156.00 to $145.00 and set a sector outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $151.21.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

PSX opened at $136.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.50. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $107.85 and a 52-week high of $174.08.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.79 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.87 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 8.19 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total transaction of $4,170,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,390,062.37. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phillips 66

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Phillips 66

(Get Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

