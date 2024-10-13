Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Shares Sold by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,242 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $2,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PECO. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the third quarter worth approximately $742,000. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth $418,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 30.9% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 40,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 563.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 24,284 shares in the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PECO stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.23. 598,211 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 669,770. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 78.76, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.57. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.62 and a 1-year high of $39.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.31.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PECO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $161.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.29 million. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 2.23%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.1025 dividend. This is an increase from Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 267.39%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PECO. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Compass Point increased their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

