Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Shares Sold by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA trimmed its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 428,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,443 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA owned about 0.06% of Pinterest worth $13,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PINS. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 231,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,586,000 after purchasing an additional 22,101 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 1,188.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,989,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,850,000 after purchasing an additional 5,524,796 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,348,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PINS. Wedbush lowered their price target on Pinterest from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Pinterest from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Pinterest from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Pinterest in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Pinterest from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pinterest presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.32.

NYSE:PINS traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.15. 6,900,285 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,485,181. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.33 billion, a PE ratio of 162.62, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.01. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.59 and a 1-year high of $45.19.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $853.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.75 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 5.75%. Pinterest’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pinterest news, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 30,280 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total transaction of $990,761.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 297,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,729,324.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

