Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI) Short Interest Update

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 116,600 shares, a growth of 95.0% from the September 15th total of 59,800 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 88,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Pioneer Power Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of PPSI traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.98. The stock had a trading volume of 138,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,739. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.33. Pioneer Power Solutions has a 12 month low of $3.35 and a 12 month high of $7.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.38 million, a PE ratio of 33.22 and a beta of 0.68.

Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pioneer Power Solutions had a negative net margin of 7.35% and a negative return on equity of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $8.59 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Pioneer Power Solutions will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Pioneer Power Solutions

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $91,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions by 17.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 55,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 8,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions by 138.1% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 80,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 46,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Pioneer Power Solutions to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th.

Pioneer Power Solutions Company Profile

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, design, manufacture, integrate, refurbish, distribute, sell, and service electric power systems, distributed energy resources, power generation equipment, and mobile EV charging solutions. The company operates through Electrical Infrastructure Equipment and Critical Power Solutions segments.

Further Reading

