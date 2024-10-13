PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) Price Target Increased to $150.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Free Report) had its target price raised by JMP Securities from $142.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of PJT Partners from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of PJT Partners from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a market perform rating and set a $128.00 target price (up previously from $108.00) on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $123.80.

Get PJT Partners alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PJT

PJT Partners Stock Up 3.3 %

PJT stock opened at $144.23 on Wednesday. PJT Partners has a 52-week low of $71.47 and a 52-week high of $146.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.66 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.69.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $360.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.93 million. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 7.96%. PJT Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that PJT Partners will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PJT Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is currently 26.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PJT Partners

In other news, Director Emily K. Rafferty sold 1,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.79, for a total transaction of $221,819.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,404 shares in the company, valued at $968,369.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Emily K. Rafferty sold 1,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.79, for a total transaction of $221,819.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,369.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kievdi Don Cornwell sold 11,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.49, for a total transaction of $1,430,755.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,029,783.11. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,297 shares of company stock worth $3,092,668 in the last ninety days. 11.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of PJT Partners

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of PJT Partners in the first quarter valued at $1,262,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of PJT Partners by 36.1% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 85,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,017,000 after purchasing an additional 22,556 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PJT Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,029,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 116.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 41,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,888,000 after purchasing an additional 22,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PJT Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $647,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

PJT Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PJT Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJT Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.