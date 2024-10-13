Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Shares Up 7.6% – Time to Buy?

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 7.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.26 and last traded at $2.26. Approximately 806,579 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 1,731,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.10.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PL. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Planet Labs PBC from $3.50 to $3.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Planet Labs PBC from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Planet Labs PBC from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a report on Friday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Planet Labs PBC currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.93.

The firm has a market cap of $663.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.09.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). Planet Labs PBC had a negative return on equity of 26.87% and a negative net margin of 57.71%. The firm had revenue of $61.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.57 million. Analysts predict that Planet Labs PBC will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Planet Labs PBC during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.71% of the company’s stock.

Planet Labs PBC engages in the design, construction, and launch constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company’s platform offers planet monitoring, basemap, tasking, apps, and application programming interfaces, as well as analytics and planetary variables.

