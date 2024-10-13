PlayDapp (PLA) Trading Down 4.4% Over Last 7 Days

PlayDapp (PLA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 13th. PlayDapp has a market capitalization of $25.49 million and approximately $926,437.07 worth of PlayDapp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PlayDapp has traded down 4.4% against the dollar. One PlayDapp token can currently be bought for $0.0424 or 0.00000068 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000080 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.14 or 0.00253261 BTC.

PlayDapp Profile

PlayDapp’s genesis date was December 31st, 2018. PlayDapp’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 601,810,482 tokens. PlayDapp’s official message board is medium.com/playdappgames. PlayDapp’s official Twitter account is @playdapp_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. PlayDapp’s official website is playdapp.com.

Buying and Selling PlayDapp

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayDapp (PDA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. PlayDapp has a current supply of 700,000,000 with 601,810,482 in circulation. The last known price of PlayDapp is 0.0443019 USD and is up 1.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 94 active market(s) with $950,919.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://playdapp.com.”

